I will save 200-400 thousand drams, if I buy medicine from Georgia – Samvel Zakaryan (video)

Samvel Zakaryan, chairman of the Armenian Union of Producers and Importers of Medicines stated that the Ministry of Health is separated from the reality and does not take into consideration the private sector (pharmaceutical producer, pharmacy).

He added that the when the law is adopted, then they gather and think how they will go through it. “You cannot sit in a room by 4-5 people, half of them speaks, and the other half does not, and as a result you accept a law that confuse the people.”

Samvel Zakaryan is also concerned with another problem. He believes that the process of enriching Georgia is gradually increasing.

“We have been warned already for several years that 40% of drugs are imported from Georgia as a “counterbalance” because there are no VAT 20% and it is 2-3 times cheaper,” stated he and added people nor even go and are cured there, and they take the medicines from there for several months come back to Armenia. “By my example, I will save 200-400 thousand drams, if I buy the medicine from Georgia.”