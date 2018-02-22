Iranian citizen asks for asylum from Armenia to become Christian (video)

Oskov Bijak does not like to speak about the reasons of leaving his homeland Iran and asking for asylum in Armenia. It was 15 years ago when he came to Armenia and today he has Armenian citizenship. Oskov Bijak has already adopted Christianity in Armenia. He went to the Armenian Church in Persia, too.

“In Iran, I was secretly going [to church,] I did not want anyone to know. The churches were open only on Sundays. ”

He spends the most of the day at the Avetik Isahakyan Library, mostly reading English books, although he knows several languages: Persian, Turkish, Arabic, Kurdish. He has learned Armenian in Armenia.

From time to time he helps the Iranian tourists organize their holidays in Armenia. That is how he earns money. He has no permanent job yet. “You should know or have a friend or relative to get a job.”

A lot has changed in Armenia over the past 15 years.

“Now it is not like it was [in the past,] there are changes, I pray that people do not go elsewhere and stay in Armenia.”