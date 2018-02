Today, at the Hayeli Club, Ashot Manucharyan, a political, public figure express an idea thatAzerbaijan will no longer exist, if a war starts.

According to Ashot Manucharyan, war does not start because Azerbaijan wants to avoid further problems.

Referring to Aliev’s statements on seizing Yerevan, the politician states:

“That statement was made to avoid from the way of going back, hatred reach the peak and target all Armenians living here, not just the Armenians of Karabakh.”