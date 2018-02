Armenian weightlifting championship kicked off at Yerevan State Olympic College.

As reported by the official website of the National Olympic Committee of Armenia, 36 athletes are involved in this championship. The champions of 2018 became Alexandria Grigoryan (48kg), Tanzelia Grigoryan (53kg), Anna Govelyan (58kg), Isabela Yaylyan (63kg), Liana Gyurjyan (69kg), Sona Poghosyan (75kg), Tatev Hakobyan (90kg), and Arpine Dalalyan (+90 kg).