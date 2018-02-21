We will have a problem of young scientists in the future – Levon Mkrtchyan (video)

During the NA hearings on the topic of Issues in higher education, MP from Tsarukyan faction Sergey Bagratyan, speaking to the Minister of Education and Science Levon Mkrtchyan noted that the new pensioner scientist cannot participate in the internal competitions of the university anymore. “What a disregarding treatment towards a scientist? This is also the essence of corruption.”

In response, the Minister of Education and Science Levon Mkrtchyan notes that he teaches at the university since 1989 and signs a contract each year. “And I do not think it’s disregarding. Today we have a problem with the younger generation,” said he and added that we will have a problem of young scientists in the future.”

Another member of the Tsarukyan faction, Vardevan Grigoryan, added that lack of young scientists is largely due to their social problems, and not because that elderly scholars “close” their way.

Levon Mkrtchyan did not agree with Grigoryan’s arguments.