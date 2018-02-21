Alina Zagitova breaks record of Medvedeva

Russian figure skater with Armenian roots Evgenia Medvedeva took the second place at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. 18-year-old figure skater collected 81.61 points and broke her own world record in the women’s short program.

Alina Zagitova, a 15-year-old skating prodigy, scored 82.92 points and not only took the first place but also surpassed the world record of Evgenia Medvedeva. The third result was shown by Canadian Kaetlyn Osmond with 78.87 points.

The medals will be given during the free skate on February 23.