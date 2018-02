On February 17, employees of the Ijevan Police Department detained Ashot Ghevondyan for suspected illegal hunting.

A dead porcupine, as well as a bullet-proof shotgun with a 16mm caliber bullet, a bullet-proof box, a 16 bullet, a knife and a saw were found in the car of this 70-year-old resident.

It turned out that the rifle was illegal.

Ashot Ghevondyan told the policemen that the he hunted porcupine by a trap in the forest.

The circumstances of the case will be clarified.