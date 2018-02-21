ANC organizes jubilee celebration dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Karabakh Movement in Liberty Square (video)

On February 20, at 6 pm, the Armenian National Congress (ANC) is organizing a jubilee celebration dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Karabakh Movement in Liberty Square.

Pictures of the Movement, posters, slogans, videos will be displayed in the square.

The presentation of the historian Ashot Sargsyan’s “History of the Karabakh Movement 1988-1989” will take place. The event will begin on February 20 at 18:00.

We invite participants of Karabakh Movement, activists, younger generation, and everyone to participate in this heroic episode of our history.