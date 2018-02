Aleksandr Krushelnitckii, an Olympic curler from Russia, left the Pyeongchang Winter Games on Sunday after a positive preliminary test for the banned substance meldonium.

The Russian Federation must provide an explanation of how a banned drug is found in the blood of an athlete.

Additionally, Krushelnitckii won a bronze medal last week with his wife in mixed-doubles curling, after the race they immediately left the Olympic Village.