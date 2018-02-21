Let’s not follow the fashion and not just translate the bestsellers – president of publishing house (video)

Today , “Edith Print” publishing house is very active in the book market. However, Mkrtich Karapetyan, the president of this publishing house, is convinced that besides fashionable bestsellers, books written by contemporary Armenian authors should be also published and presented.

“We have not had a state of millenniums, but we have had heroic pages of history,” stated Karapetyan and added that our writers should write about them based on the true documentary evidence in order make the past known for the new generation.

As for translations, this is not an easy task. Finding a competent translator from copyrights requires a lot of effort.