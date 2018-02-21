“No one wants” Karen Demirchyan Sport and Concert Complex – Arman Sahakyan (video)

Head of the State Property Management Department Arman Sahakyan summed up their activities in 2017 at the conference today and noted that their receipts made more than 685 million drams, which increased by 4.7 times as compared to 2016.

He also mentioned that last year 240 citizens of Armenia, namely about 90 families, were donated and privatized their rooms in the hostels.

Arman Sahakyan also stated that only 17 million drams was invested this year for the reconstruction of Dvin Hotel.

Sahakyan also spoke about 71 unused properties in the region, which have been handed over to unknown businessmen. A1 + inquired about the textile company in former Artik high school area, which is owned by Astghik Alexanyan, the daughter of Republican MP Samvel Alexanyan. Whether the State Property Committee is consistent with this investment program to invest money in the set timeframes. To reply, Arman Sahakyan firstly urged not to speculate who got the area.

“As far as the privatization of the high school is concerned, in this case, one should not underline the fact of its being a high school building. Only a few years ago, it was transferred to the Ministry of Education for the exploitation, now it is in the balance of the state and is handed over to the private sector to develop and create jobs. As a result, at least one person from each family can work in Artik. In the same way, textile production will be created within 27 years in Vayots Dzor.”

According to him, no investor has yet appeared for Karen Demirchyan Sport and Concert Complex: “No one wants it.” As for the building of the National Academy of Sciences, Mr. Sahakyan mentioned that it will never be sold.

Journalists inquired about his tense relationship with the prime minister , as they often have disagreements at government sessions: “We have very good relations.”

Government Reception House was included in the privatization plan. As Arman Sahakyan mentioned, it will be handed over to RA 4th Presidency as a residence.

Arman Sahakyan also touched upon the officials who committed abuses or failed in their work, noting that there are already punished ones, for example, the Jewelery Plant Manager was dismissed last year.