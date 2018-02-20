Armenian MPs to visit Washington

The Armenian community of Washington is getting ready to the visit of Armenian MPs to USA, which is scheduled for early April.

As the representative of the Armenian National Committee of America Elizabeth Chuljyan states, Armenia gives a great opportunity to the political figures of Washington and the experts to get acquainted with the position of Armenia.

“Those, who clarify the opinions about Armenia, can also listen to the heads of Armenian National Assembly and get informed about the challenges which Armenia faces.”

As Chuljyan states, special reception will be organized for the Armenian MPs in the building of the Congress of USA. In her words, the idea of the visit of Armenian MPs to USA was emerged last year.

“In September of the last year, a group of American congress members arrived in Armenia and some of them also [arrived in] Artsakh. During that, an idea emerged to make this continuous and also to receive representatives of Armenian National Assembly to USA and warm ties with the members of American congress.”

The improvement and deepening of the Armenian-American relations in the field of politics and economics will be discussed during the meeting of Armenian MPs in Washington.

“We must strengthen the relations, the centenary relations that are already created, to really see positive progress both in the field of economics and politics.”