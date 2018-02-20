Windows of nearby buildings broken because of explosion (video)

The causes of the explosion near Vratsakan Street are being investigated. According to the preliminary version, the explosion was caused by a gas leak and the security alarm being turned off.

One of the residents claims that they haven’t notices any gas leak or gas smell before. Another resident claims that they immediately called the emergency and left the house, when they heard the sound of the explosion.

And even the windows of neighboring buildings were broken because of that explosion. There are no victims or injured.

In the house, where the explosion took place, was being renovated.