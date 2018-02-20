Frosts in Europe, hot air currents in Armenia

Head of Hydrometeorological Service Gagik Surenyan wrote in his facebook page that strong frosts are forecasted from February 22 in almost all European countries. According to forecasts, the air temperature in some parts of Europe will reach -25 … -30 degrees, which will last for quite a long time.

Armenia this time also is out of the zone of cold air currents. The air temperature will rise gradually by 5-6 degrees untill February 25.”