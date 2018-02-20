Guardiola argues, and Aguero punches (video)

The match Wigan Athletic-Arsenal ended with a scandal. Manchester City star Sergio Aguero appeared to strike a Wigan fan in the face, who entered the field to celebrate the victory, after Monday night’s FA Cup clash. The Argentinean footballer may face a long term disqualification.

And during the break the head coach of Manchester City Josep Guardiola argued withthe head coach of Wigan Athletic Paul Cook on the stadium corridor. Nevertheless he congratulated his partner for the victory after the game.

Wigan Athletic won the game with a score of 1:0 and left out the leader of the APL of the Cup Tournament.