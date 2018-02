On February 15-17, Minsk hosted the 17th Belarusian Open Sambo Championship, where Lukashenko’s prizes were awarded.

Among the leading athletes of many countries, representative of Armenia, samboist David Petrosyan, won the bronze medal in the 82kg combat sambo.

It is noteworthy that the competitions were held in the Minsk Concert Hall, which will host the participants of the European Olympic Games in 2019.