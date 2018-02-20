There is no profit, so I donate them – author to visitors of Bookinist (video)

More than 300 copies of Nshan Vardazaryan’s “Eighties of Carousel” book have not been fully sold. The author notes that the cost of one copy was 600 drams. “It would not be profitable to sell, bookstores are selling at most 700 drams, there is no profit, so I donate them”. The poet today decided to distribute his own book to the visitors of Bookinist.

Nshan Vardazaryan began writing since childhood, and his Eighties of Carousel book was “born” more than 25 years ago. “I have nothing to do with writing profession, I’ve been a merchant, I’ve lived in Moscow for the most part of my life, I don’t have an idea to go now there. I have a lot of free time, so when I publish a new book, I will give it as a present to you,” he told A1 +.

10-year-old Narek collects money every day to buy a gift for his sister and she has a personalized taste. “I love reading Armenian writers, Aygektsi, Gosh, and I love reading.”

Loris Vardanyan, deputy director of Bookinist, says that the most popular books are books for children. “Besides them, great attention is paid to contemporary contemporary authors: Steven King, Dan Brown, and other fantastic writers. Armenian modern writers also have readers, and Gourgen Khanjian is a very popular author among them. ”

English readers have also created a stable market, “slowly [English readers] get equal to Russian readers, many of the young people speak English, and not Russian.”

The bookstore will soon have a new branch, the deputy director did not want to open the brackets. “When the time comes, public will know where.”