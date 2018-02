The Armenian national team will compete with 7 athletes at the Strandja International Boxing Tournament, which will start in Sofia on February 19.

Artur Hovhannisyan (49 kg), Vahe Badalyan (52 kg), Zhirayr Sargsyan (56 kg), Hrayr Shahverdyan (60 kg), Gurgen Madoyan (69 kg), Hambardzum Hakobyan (75 kg) and Gourgen Hovhannisyan (heavyweight) are in the Armenian team.

According to preliminary bids, around 300 boxers from 34 countries will participate in the tournament.