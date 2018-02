According to police reports, 19 out of 31 cases of bodily injury have been revealed from February 16 to 19.

There were 3 cases of drug detection and 1 case of arms seizure.

From the previous crimes, 2 cases of theft and 1 case of bodily injury have been revealed.

28 traffic accidents were registered in the republic over the past 3 days, as a result of which 1 person died and 42 received various degrees of injuries.

RA Police.