Laws that are being copied from abroad are often not justified in Armenia – Professor (video)

Rector of Haybusak University of Armenia Anahit Harutyunyan has noticed more positive changes in the draft law “On Higher Education” rather than negative.

According to her, one of the shortcomings in the draft is that higher education subjects (university, institute, academy, conservatory, etc.) are not described as in foreign countries.

Professor Ruben Aghuzumtsyan believes that the best laws that are being copied from abroad are often not justified in Armenia as the Armenian essence is not taken into account.

According to the professor, at all times Armenians have paid great attention to education, but many private universities have lowered the “value” of education. An approach has been developed that one can get higher education without learning.

The professor also notes that in the current educational system the student depends on the lecturer, while there should be the opposite; the student should demand and the lecturer should perform. The university also depends on the student, as the latter pays the tuition.

As for the professions, in his opinion, two professions, parent and lecturer are priority for us.