I caught a robber in Compulsory Enforcement Service – Sergey Danielyan, Live (video)

Actor Sergey Danielyan caught a robber. At the press conference at the Hayeli Press Club today, he claimed that the Compulsory Enforcement Service had stolen money from him.

“The Compulsory Enforcement Officer charge money from me, and we have found out that the codes are fictitious, I do not have any violation with regards to these codes. I have paid all my fines, and there are fines, in respect of which proceedings have been instituted and they have no right to charge money for that. From my bank accounts, they freeze 7000, 5000 drams, I started worrying, [then] applied to the lawyer, now proceedings have started, we want to understand what is going to be done,” says the actor.