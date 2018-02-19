Criminal case on brawl at sitting of Yerevan Council of Elders

A criminal case has been filed into the incident that occurred at a recent session of the Yerevan Council of Elders.

The criminal case is filed on charges of beating and hooliganism.

A brawl took place at the Yerevan municipal council session on February 13.

Opposition Yerkir Tsirani (Apricot Country) Party faction members had brought along jars of sewage from Nubarashen, and as a result of which there is a stench in this district of the capital city of Armenia.

They attempted to take these jars of dirty water to Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan, in order to give it to him.

But the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) faction members attempted to prevent them, which caused a scuffle.