The Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies of Armenia informs that on February 19, at 09:30, there is snowfall on the roads in Talin, Maralik, Artik, Ashotsk, Ashtarak, Yeghvard, Spitak, Vanadzor, Stepanavan, Tumanyan, Dilijan, Tavush, Noyemberyan, Sevan, Gavar, Martuni, Chambarak, Ararat, Yeghegnadzor, Vayk, Sisian, Goris and Meghri regions.

Vardenyants Pass is closed due to poor visibility.

Other interstate and republican roads of Armenia are open.