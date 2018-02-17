ANC to hold rally at Liberty Square

On February 20, at 6 pm, the Armenian National Congress (ANC) organizes a jubilee celebration dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Karabakh Movement at Liberty Square.

Pictures of the Movement, posters, slogans, videos will be displayed in the square.

There will be speeches, music, and the trumpet of the Movement.

The presentation of the historian Ashot Sargsyan’s “History of the Karabakh Movement 1988-1989” will take place.

We invite leaders of the Karabakh Movement, activists, younger generation, and everyone to participate in this heroic episode of our history.

The screening of the materials will continue on February 21 and 22.