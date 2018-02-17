Sports doctors create federation

On February 1, 2018, the Armenian Federation of Sport Medicine was founded.

Minister Hrachya Rostomyan, who is also the Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee of Armenia, met today with members of the newly formed organization. He asked the Federation President Karine Khachatryan to present the federal strategic plan and action plan in a reasonable time.

“The success of our athletes is largely dependent on cooperation with high-quality sports medicine specialists. It is important organize trainings for doctors working in all our sports schools, and this should also be done by seminars organized by highly qualified professionals from abroad. The Armenian National Olympic Committee will provide financial support, if necessary, for issues related to the invitations of these specialists,” Hrachya Rostomyan said at the meeting.