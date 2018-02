Three Arsenal players have been included in the European League’s team this week. They are goalkeeper David Ospina, defenders Nacho Monreal and Calum Chambers.

Even thouigh Armenian team captain Henrikh Mkhitaryan did not spared the attention of UEFA experts, he has been recognized by Arsenal fans as the best player of his team in the match against Estersund. He received 63 percent of the votes and is ahead of Mesut Ozil (21%) and Nacho Monreal (15%).