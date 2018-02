Member of Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) Hrayr Tovmasyan assures that if he become a member of the Constitutional Court, he will keep the good traditions of it.

To the question, whose vacant position he is going to occupy, Mr. Tovmasyan replied: “No ones, it’s just a vacant place.”

The MP noted that he had started his legal activity in the Constitutional Court in 1996 and he corresponds to the requirements of the Constitutional Court judge.