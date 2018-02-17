Try to work without sexual abuse – Vahram Baghdasaryan (video)

Head of the RPA faction Vahram Baghdasaryan assures that the residents of Nubarashen were not connected with the action of Yerkir Tsirani (Country of Apricot).

“The municipality had asked the residents for a week, and immediately moved the technique in order to work. Why would they do such thing if technique worked?”

Vahram Baghdasaryan does not exclude that Yerkir Tsirani has had its representatives among the residents.

Referring to violence against Yerkir Tsirani, the MP noted that he did not see the image of an Armenian woman there.

Vahram Baghdasaryan avoiding the topic, urged journalists to work without sexual abuse.