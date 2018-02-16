Person who shoots in Florida is orphan and suffers from autism

A cowering Nikolas Cruz was comforted by his public defender as he was ordered held without bail during his first court appearance on Thursday, in connection to the deadly shooting at a Parkland, Florida high school on Wednesday that left 17 dead and 14 injured. This was reported by The Daily Mail.

In one Instagram post, Cruz posted a screengrab of Google search results for ‘what does allahu akbar’ mean. Allahu Akbar means ‘God is great’ in Arabic, and is something Islamist terrorist often shout before attacks.

In addition, Nikolas Cruz was one of the former students of this school. He was dismissed due to bad behavior.