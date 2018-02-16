Pobeda expands regular flights from Shirak airport

The Russian “Pobeda” airline has received permission from the General Department of Civil Aviation at the Government of the Republic of Armenia for regular flights to St. Petersburg – Gyumri – St. Petersburg and Rostov-on-Don – Gyumri – Rostov-on-Don.

St Petersburg-Gyumri-Saint-Petersburg flights will be operated from April 18 to October 27 with 2 flights a week.

Rostov-on-Don – Gyumri – Rostov-on-Don flights will be operated from May 25 to September 14 with 2 flights a week.

Also, flights on Moscow-Gyumri-Moscow route will continue at 7 flights a week.

