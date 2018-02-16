Khosrov Harutyunyan’s comments on Making Amendments and Addenda to Tax Code of RA (video)

During the discussion of Yelk (Way out) faction on the draft law on Making Amendments and Addenda to the Tax Code of the Republic of Armenia, the chairman of the economic commission Khosrov Harutyunyan, noted that since January 1, the rates of excise tax on some types of fuel have been increased, while the prices of essential food increased from the first half of 2017, and not from January 1.

According to Khosrov Harutyunyan, the compressed gas mainly carries out passenger transportation, but prices for the services provided are not changed. Therefore, it is difficult to insist that this will lead to price increases.