Seyran Saroyan’s comment on brawl at Yerevan Multiplicity (video)

MP of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) Seyran Saroyan, while talng about the incident at Yerevan Multiplicity mentioned that he did not regard the behavior of the members of Yerkir Tsirani (Country of Apricot).

After the brawl at Yerevan Multiplicityon 13 February, General Saroyan hopes that Taron Margaryan will shed light on everything.

“Taron Margaryan is a serious leader. He will analyze and solve everything.”

And another member of the RPA Hakob Beglaryan kept silence and did not comment, when he was asked by journalists in the parliament whether it was normal when a man raises a hand on woman.