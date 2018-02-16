Armenian winemaking products seizes international platforms (video)

Although 2018 has just begun, new achievements in winemaking have already been registered. In particular, 14 winemaking companies with the help of Armenian Foundation of viticulture and winemaking from February 5 to 9 have taken part in “ProdExpo’s” 25th jubilee exhibition held in Moscow.

“We met with representatives of Germany, Canada, Hungary, who are interested in Armenian winemaking. I think we will have contracts in the future,” said Zaruhi Muradyan, Executive Director of the Armenian Vineyard and Winemaking Foundation.

Wine industry experts are convinced that soon the Armenian wine will have its unique place in the world. They also hope that the wine drinking culture in Armenia will develop further.