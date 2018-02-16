Construction of sewerage system in Nubarashen

Residents of 5 buildings and “Nubarashen” penitentiary will finally be released from stench.

Veolia Jur CJSC is building a sewer line from the Noubarashen to the Veolia water distribution network by the efforts of the Erebuni district administration. The length is about 110 meters, the diameter is 300 mm.

At the same time, the pipes and necessary 4 manholes have been provided by the mentioned organization, and the specialists, the equipment, the technology and the quarry are from the water suppliers. It will done as soon as possible to put it into operation.

These are the photos that have just been picked up from the workplace.

Let’s remind that yesterday our film crew made a report and presented the situation from the scene.