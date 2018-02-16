Phenchhan -2018: Katya Galstyan repeats Mikayel Mikayelyan’s result

In the 23rd Winter Olympics in South Korean city Phenchhan, our only athlete, Katya Galstyan showed 30: 25.1 result, and took the 72nd place among the 90 participants in the 10km classic skiing qualification. In this form, Norwegian Ragnil Haga, the Olympic champion, won the race with 25:00.5 result.

Katya Galstyan has finished her participation at Phenchhan-2018 because she has no right to participate in other competitions.

Let us remind you that our only Alpine skier, Mikayel Mikayelyan, also took the 72nd place in the sprint competition.