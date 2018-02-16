RPA reacted like a pack – political scientist (video)

Today, political scientist Armen Grigoryan told journalists that the members of the Yerkir Tsirani (Country of Apricot) faction’s actions are not banned by law, and the members of Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) have violated the law.

Yerkir Tsirani did a very rational political move, but RPA’s behavior was irrational.

“It was violence against a woman because if there were men instead of Marina Khachatryan, the Republicans would be afraid to take any step,” said the political scientist and added that RPA members knew that the woman could not answer them properly and reacted like a pack. “Man and monkey have 98% gene resemblance and there is only 2% difference in genes of them, the RPA failed to keep that 2% difference and displayed wrong behavior.”