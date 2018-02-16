I don’t want to be beggar, they force me – a resident

Three children’s mother Gayane Nasoyan lost her job in the district council due to the change of the head of the Erebuni district.

“They fired our head of the district, and appointed David Grigoryan. After working for sometime, he started to fire many workers and appoint his relatives instead of them.”

Gayane Nasoyan was keeping her family by the cleaning job, since her two boys are in the army and the girl had serious health issues.

She told them that she has a child with cancer, one of her boys is in the front, and got the reply: “Are you in the market? Or, would you like to sit in my place?”

Gayane Nasoyan also appealed to the municipality asking them for a job for 8 months, after which one of her sons will return from the army. The other son, who received craniocerebral injury during his military service, now has mental health issues.

Gayane Nasoyan is divorced, and her only demand is job. “I don’t want to be beggar, they force me.”