Diagnosis of children’s cancer delayed in polycnynics

According to World health organization data, 250000 children get malignant tumor in a year and 90000 die because of cancer.

In the struggle for children’s cancer, the weakest point in Armenia are pediatricians. The head of children’s department of National oncological center Grigor Badalyan notes that they don’t diagnose the cancer at its first stages therefore they don’t send them to the oncologist on time.

“Surgeries are being done in high level in Armenia, leading specialists work here, only there are developed apparatus abroad, there are some complicated pathologic cases which require specified apparatus, in that aspect we are yielding to developed countries,” says Grigor Badalyan.

According to oncologist the cases of cancer did not increase.

“Media is very active, every case gets a lot of reactions, we always have 8 to 10 children getting treatment here, and most of the cases are connected with the puberty.”

The deputy director of Therapeutic department of the Institute of Hematology after R. Yolyan Nata Melqikyan says that there is a lack of marrow donors.

“We have registration of donors, but the number is not enough,that’s why we are forced to find donors from abroad, in some cases the transplantation is being conducted from parents, during which the match is 50 percent.”

Today is the national children’s cancer prevention day.

According to statistics, oncological diseases (cancer) is the second death cause in the age group of 1-16 children in developed countries. According to specialists of WHO, if the cancer is detected in its early stages and is treated properly, then the 70 percent of such cancers is cured. During the last decade, improvements are registered thanks to the developments of medical science.