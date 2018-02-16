Ashot Karapetyan gets his skis

The problem of Armenian Alpine skier Ashot Karapetyan, who was left without skis during the winter Olympic games, is solved. This was reported by the general secretary of skiing sport Gagik Sargsian.

A pair of ski and sport shoes was given by Armenian Olympic Committee, and the other pair was given by the federation. As the general secretary reports, the transfer was safely done from Moscow due to his brother with the support of Fischer and Fischer Russia company.

Ashot Karapetyan will participate in tournament of slalom which will take place in February 22.