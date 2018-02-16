Grigor-Sevak Mkhitaryan as vice-champion of Brazil

Armenian grandmaster Grigor-Sevak Mkhitaryan took the 2nd place at the 84th Brazilian Men’s Chess Championship in Rio de Janeiro.

The 16 strongest chess players took part in the knockout tournament, where Grigor-Sevak Mkhitaryan won the first three game. In the final, he measured his strength with the 2006 Brazilian Champion, 29-year-old Alexandr Fier.

Alexandr Fier won with a score of 2.5: 1.5 and became the champion of the tournament, while Grigor-Sevak Mkhitaryan became the vice-champion of the tournament.