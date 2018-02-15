Live debate on new powers of Prime Minister

“Over-concentration of the Governing Body or the Improvement of the Management Model? The New Powers of the Prime Minister.”

On February 15, at 19:00, on the initiative of Media Center, a live debate on “Over-concentration of the Governing Body or the Improvement of the Management Model? The New Powers of the Prime Minister” topic will be held at “A1 +” TV station with online broadcasting.

The speakers are:

Vigen Hakobyan, political technologist

Avetik Ishkhanyan, President of the Helsinki Committee of Armenia

Artur Yeghiazaryan, military expert

Yervand Bozoyan, political scientist

Hakob Badalyan, political commentator

ATTENTION: The media participation is not allowed during the debate. The discussion will be available online at www.a1plus.am. The media may place the live broadcast code or video on their websites.

You can also watch the live broadcast at 19:00.