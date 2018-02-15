Knesset rejects bill concerning Armenian Genocide

Today during the plenary session of Israel’s Knesset, a project about commemorating the day of the Armenian Genocide was discussed. It was rejected with 41 votes against, and 28 votes for. The author of the project was the head of the parliamentary group of Yesh Ashid party.

He delivered only 3-minute speech during which he recalled the words of the organizer of the Holocaust Adolph Hitler: “Who speaks today of the extermination of the Armenians?”

“And as we don’t speak about genocides, they are repeating” – said the head of Yesh Ashid’s group.

Many of the MPs asked why that project was being presented. To this question the head of Yesh Ashid’s group Lapid answered, that it wasn’t a simple problem and is not a subject for debates, but a simple moral question: can Jews deny the Armenian Genocide?

The voting took place after the speech of deputy prime minister of Israel, during which he suggested to vote against the project.