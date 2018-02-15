Östersunds FK promises to defeat Arsenal

Arsenal, the only English football team which entered the Europe League play-offs, will meet Östersunds FK, which is trained by the only English trainer in the tournament, Graham Potter.

It’s the first appearance of Östersunds FK in the Eurocups, and they surprised everyone with their good performance and results. Starting the qualifying round of the tournament, they defeated experienced Galatasaray and PAOK. In the group stage they got ahead of Hertha and FC Zorya, and only with the minor indices they lost the first place to the Spanish Athletic.

Graham Potter is sure that they will defeat Arsenal because in his words they are in better form than the players of Arsenal. His target is to get to the finals.

Future games will show if Graham Potter will manage to make his “crazy” dreams come true.

Ostersund – Arsenal game will start at 22:00 Yerevan Time (GMT+4).