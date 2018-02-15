Decision on place of residence for children without taking into account psychologist’s opinion

The citizen asked the support of Human Rights Defender on reviewing the decision of the custody and guardianship body on the place of residence of his two little children.

According to the citizen, the body of custody and guardianship did not take into account the professional opinion of the psychologist while deciding a place of residence for children with one of the parents.

In the framework of the discussion procedure, a letter was sent to the Yerevan Municipality to consider the opinion of the psychologist and to present a new conclusion.

As a result, the children will live with the other parent.