US Committee on Intelligence estimates possible resumption of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as threat

The heads of six US special services have recently touched upon all the global threats facing the United States. Among them was the resumption of the Karabakh conflict.

Recently, the heads of six US special services answered questions from members of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence during the hearings held at the same committee. The hearings were dedicated to all global threats facing US security.

In the report of Dan Coats, the director of national intelligence, entitled “Worldwide threat assessment of the US intelligence community” and published on the US Senate’s official website, Dan Coats outlined the key threats to American national security, among which was mentioned the resumption of the Karabakh conflict.

“Tension over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh could devolve into a large-scale military conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which could draw in Russia to support its regional ally,” Coats said at the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee’s annual hearing on “Worldwide Threats.”

“Both sides’ reluctance to compromise, mounting domestic pressures, Azerbaijan’s steady military modernization, and Armenia’s acquisition of new Russian equipment sustain the risk of large-scale hostilities in 2018,” he added.

Voice of America