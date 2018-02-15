After ction of Yerkir Tsirani,sewerage system being repaired (video)

It’s been a stench in the area of Nubarashen penitentiary for several years, as the sewerage

of the penitentiary is damaged. “We live in the 21st century, but the sewer goes by open air, 20 meters,” says one of the residents. The other adds that children cannot play underneath, and they cannot open a window because of this.

Nubarashen residents do not understand yesterday’s the Republican members’ behavior towards the Yerkir Tsirani (Country of Apricot) faction’s women.

Despite the different estimations of Yerkir Tsirani’s actions, today construction works started in the second half of the day, and it is planned to be completed within three days.