Winter Olympics 2018: Canadian skater receives death threats

Canadian short track speed skater Kim Boutin grabbed third place in the women’s 500-metre final at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. the disqualification of local Choi Min-jeong, who had finished second, triggered a wave of verbal attacks targeting the Canadian, seen as benefiting from what Koreans thought was an unfair decision of interfering. So, Canadian athlete Kim Boutin has become a target of insults and threats.

Even one online user wrote, “If I find you, you will die.”

IOC spokesman Mark Adams, however, stated that none of them can control social media.