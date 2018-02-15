Aliyev now wants not only three regions, but also all of Karabakh and Armenia – Gurgen Yeghiazaryan (video)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s recent statements that Yerevan is an ancient Azeri territory and that they will return there one day, freedom fighter Vova Vardanov describes as a means to distract the attention of Armenian society from Karabakh.

According to him, the same tactics were used by the Armenian side at the beginning of the 92nd, when regular statements were made about Shushi’s capture, but the Armenian side occupied Khojaly first.

Politician Gurgen Yeghiazaryan believes that some rumors about giving up three districts to the rival make the people of Artsakh uncertain, “Minister Nalbandian said at the meeting with Diaspora Armenians that we would give up three districts,” he said by asking how a person can sleep calmly knwong that the enemy can enter the house any minute. .

Yeghiazaryan thinks that Aliev now feels more confident than ever. “Aliyev now wants not only three regions, but also all of Karabakh and Armenia, after that statement his rhetoric intensified sharply.”

Member of the National Self-Determination Union Gagik Sarukhanyan thinks that Aliev gave the Armenian side a powerful card block in his recent statements, which unfortunately, was not used.