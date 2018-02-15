Group of foreign journalists and bloggers visit Artsakh

On February 10-13 a group of foreign journalists and bloggers arrived in Artsakh thanks to the organization of “Artsakhakert” NGO.

There were representatives from Russia, Latvia, Hungary, France, Algeria and Italy, accompanied by Armenian bloggers. The visit

was aimed at participating in festive events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Artsakh Movement, as well as get acquainted with the history, culture and development potential of the country.

During the visit, the members of the group had meetings with Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Pargev

Martirosyan, NA Speaker Ashot Ghulyan, Foreign Minister Masis Mailyan, Human Rights Defender Ruben Melikyan. Artsakh representatives responded many issues voiced by the participants.

On February 13, foreign journalists and bloggers also participated

in events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Arstakh movement.

.