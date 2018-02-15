US hardly to apply sanctions against the Aliyev regime

Military expert Karen Vrtanesyan believes that by taking into account the tense relations between the US and Russia, Armenia should expect any sanction by the United States. If it did not happen last year, it may be today or tomorrow.

And what about US-Azerbaijani relations, he says: “Certainly there is some tension in US-Azerbaijani relations, in particular on human rights and freedoms, but their relations at the business level are good and the United States will hardly apply sanctions against Aliyev’s regime.”